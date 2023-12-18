Axelsen, Tai triumph in badminton World Tour Finals

BEIJING: Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen and former world number one Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan triumphed on Sunday in their BWF World Tour Finals deciders in Hangzhou.
The 29-year-old Dane dominated China´s Shi Yuqi in straight sets 21-11, 21-12 in a one-sided men´s final of the year-ending Badminton World Federation (BWF) event in China´s east. “I´m extremely proud and extremely tired,” said world number one Axelsen, who speaks fluent Chinese.
“My year has been extraordinary. It has also been marked by big disappointments,” he said, pointing to defeats in the All England Open and the World Championships on home soil. “But a great sportsman gets up and recovers from disappointing experiences. And that´s what I managed to do. I´ve won some big titles, so I can´t be disappointed with this year,” he said. In the women´s final, world number four Tai fought back to get the better of Spain´s Carolina Marin 12-21, 21-14, 21-18.
