Ageing Aqeel proves too strong for youngster Shoaib

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan proved too strong for Muhammad Shoaib winning in straight sets to lift the men’s title in 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Sunday.

In front of a capacity crowd, Aqeel won 6-2, 6-3 to prove his supremacy in the domestic circuit yet again. The aging hero of tennis who has even lost the count of his ranking titles was too strong and calculated in his approach. He never allowed the youngster almost half of his age to settle down, winning the final with utmost precision.

Pakistani tennis player Aqeel Khan while taking a shot. — APP/FIle

“I don’t remember as to how many titles I have won at the national circuit. Today it was yet another and I am hopeful that it will continue the same way throughout the season,” Aqeel said.

He was happy with the way the final turned out. “I know well how to tackle these youngsters and played accordingly.” Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan H.E. Ing. Ladislav Steinhubel was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Asad Saifullah Khan was the guest of honour.

The closing ceremony was attended by Anwar Saifullah Khan, Javed Saifullah Khan, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Dr Muhammad Tahir, DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat and Col. Gul Rehman (r) Secretary General and a large number of players, coaches, parents and tennis lovers.

PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, in a message, appreciated the efforts of the PTF management for conducting the event in a highly befitting manner.

The PTF president also thanked media for the wide coverage of the event. Results: Men’s singles final: Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-2, 6-3. Boys’ singles 14 & Under final: Abdul Basit bt M. Hassan Usmani 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Boys / girls’ singles 12 & Under final: Shayan Afridi bt Rashid Ali Bacahani 4-0, 4-2.