Pochettino relieved as Chelsea end losing run

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino claimed Chelsea´s response to successive Premier League defeats showed they are in a “good way” as the Blues beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Saturday.

After losses to Manchester United and Everton turned the heat up on struggling Chelsea, Pochettino´s side kept the critics at bay with a hard-fought success at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were hardly in complete control against the Premier League´s bottom club, but second half goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson sealed a much-needed victory.

Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London on December 16, 2023. — AFP

“I think we talked a lot during the week after Everton about needing drastic change,” Pochettino said. “It was important to confirm that we are in a good way. The team in the first half was frustrated because we couldn´t find a way past the low block of Sheffield United.”