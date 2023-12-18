Pochettino relieved as Chelsea end losing run

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino claimed Chelsea´s response to successive Premier League defeats showed they are in a “good way” as the Blues beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Saturday.
After losses to Manchester United and Everton turned the heat up on struggling Chelsea, Pochettino´s side kept the critics at bay with a hard-fought success at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were hardly in complete control against the Premier League´s bottom club, but second half goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson sealed a much-needed victory.
“I think we talked a lot during the week after Everton about needing drastic change,” Pochettino said. “It was important to confirm that we are in a good way. The team in the first half was frustrated because we couldn´t find a way past the low block of Sheffield United.”
