SBP tighten noose around PTV, WAPDA secure lead

LAHORE: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) tightened noose around Pakistan Television (PTV) on the second day of their President’s Trophy Grade-1 match at the SBP Sports Complex Karachi on Sunday.

After folding PTV for only 66 in their first innings on the opening day, SBP resumed their first innings with the overnight score of 201-1 and went on to pile up 358-7 in the allotted 80 overs to secure a huge lead of 292.

Batters talk with each other during the President’s Trophy Grade-1 match at the SBP Sports Complex Karachi. — PCB

Zain Abbas, who was batting on 109 when bails were drawn on the opening day, fell for 126 which came off 177 balls. He struck 16 fours and three sixes in his solid knock. Umar Amin departed for 70 after adding only six runs to his overnight score. The left-hander smacked seven fours in his 126-ball knock.

Irfan Khan Niazi embellished the day with a superb knock of 82 not out which came off just 81 balls, hammering seven fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Sadaqat was the pick of the bowlers with 3-85 while he was ably backed by Jahandad Khan with 2-93. PTV were 168-5 in their second innings at stumps and they still need 124 more runs to avert an innings defeat.

Opener Hassan Nawaz chipped in with a 76-ball 83 which contained seven fours and four sixes. Taimoor Khan made 28 off 36 balls, striking four fours and a six. Test-discard Mohammad Abbas, who had taken 6-19 in the first innings, claimed 3-41 in 11 overs.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, WAPDA secured a 48-run lead when after accumulating 322-6 in the allotted 80 overs in their first innings they restricted Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to 274-8 in the allotted 80 overs after they resumed with their overnight score of 23 without loss.

Ali Zaryab Asif top-scored 71 which came off 107 balls. He smashed seven fours and a six in his fine knock. Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat chipped in with an unbeaten 52 off 121 balls, smacking two fours and one six.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asif Afridi did the main damage, claiming 4-81 in 31 overs. Paceman Naqeeb Masood got 3-62 in 12 overs.

WAPDA were 40-2 in their second innings at stumps and were overall leading by 88 runs. Umar Akmal was batting on a 45-ball 32 which contained six fours. With him at the other end was the first innings centurion Mohammad Saleem on seven.

Left-armer Mohammad Imran Senior got 2-13 in seven overs. At the NBP Sports Complex, SNGPL gained a 118-run lead when after being restricted to 371-7 in the allotted 80 overs they folded Ghani Glass for 253 in the 76th over.

Hard-hitting international batsman Tayyab Tahir sizzled with the bat, scoring 75 off 126 balls, having hammered six fours and a six. Shahbaz Javed equally backed him with 74 off 125 deliveries, featuring ten glorious fours.

Left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz was the pick of the bowlers with 3-88 while pacemen Mohammad Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani got two wickets each.