Odermatt claims giant slalom honours in Alta Badia

ALTA BADIA, Italy: Marco Odermatt won the World Cup giant slalom in Alta Badia on Sunday, increasing his championship lead in the early stages of the alpine skiing season.

Reigning World Cup champion Odermatt charged to a combined time of two minutes, 29.23 seconds, building on his top spot in the morning´s first run to pull away from Marco Schwarz in the discipline and overall standings.

Croatia's Filip Zubcic celebrates with his team on the podium of the men's Giant Slalom, during the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Alta Badia on December 17, 2023. — AFP

The Swiss set the tone at the Gran Risa piste in the Italian Dolomites, and pipped Croatia´s Filip Zubcic by 0.19sec.