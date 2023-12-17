Pakistan fall to Argentina in Kuala Lumpur

ISLAMABAD: Argentina defeated Pakistan 6-3 in the seventh-position play-off match in the Junior World Cup underway in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).
Pakistan finished eighth in the competition. On Saturday, Arbaz Khan scored all three goals for Pakistan (one on penalty corner and two on penalty strokes) while Argentina scored three goals on penalty corner and three exciting goals through field efforts.
Pakistan’s defence again failed to require adjustments to block opponents’ forwards to have a free go at the goal.
MIAMI: Tiger Woods rejected using a golf cart in favor of walking on Friday during a pro-am round at the PNC...
LAHORE: Pakistan have struggled in kabaddi during the best part of the last two decades. Pakistan last won a silver...
POISSY, France: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique predicted his new-look side will shift up a gear in February...
MIAMI: Lionel Messi´s world tour with Inter Miami next year added Tokyo as a stop on Friday, with the Major League...
MONACO: An 85th-minute winner from Jeffinho gave Lyon a 1-0 away victory against Monaco on Friday, moving the...
NEW YORK: Major League Soccer teams will not compete in the 2024 US Open Cup, the league instead sending second-tier...