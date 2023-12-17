Pakistan fall to Argentina in Kuala Lumpur

ISLAMABAD: Argentina defeated Pakistan 6-3 in the seventh-position play-off match in the Junior World Cup underway in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

Pakistan finished eighth in the competition. On Saturday, Arbaz Khan scored all three goals for Pakistan (one on penalty corner and two on penalty strokes) while Argentina scored three goals on penalty corner and three exciting goals through field efforts.

The screenshot shows a glimpse of a match between Argentina and Pakistan in the Junior World Cup underway in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 16, 2023. —Facebook/asiahockey

Pakistan’s defence again failed to require adjustments to block opponents’ forwards to have a free go at the goal.