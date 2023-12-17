Selectors deliberate T20 squad for New Zealand tour

LAHORE: The selection committee and team management are engaged in discussions to finalise Paksitan T20 squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

The series, scheduled for January, holds significant importance as it serves as a crucial preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Team director Mohammad Hafeez participated in the meeting remotely from Australia. —x/TheRealPCB

It has been learnt that there is a difference of opinion between the selection committee and team management regarding the inclusion of certain players in the squad. The ongoing meeting, conducted both in person and through online platforms like Zoom, aims to address these differences and formulate a squad that balances experience and talent.

Team director Mohammad Hafeez, who is participating in the meeting remotely from Australia, has advocated for the inclusion of both Mohammad Rizwan and Azam Khan.

Furthermore, discussions have revolved around the performance of Shadab Khan, with considerations being made to potentially drop him. Names like Osama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, and Abrar Ahmed are reportedly under consideration as alternatives.

Initially planned as a two-day meeting, the consultations have extended into a third day as the committee and team management work towards reaching a consensus on the final squad. The official announcement of the squad is anticipated in the coming one to two days, providing clarity on the composition of the T20 team for the New Zealand tour.