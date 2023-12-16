Arthur raises eyebrows over Haider’s snub

LAHORE: Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has thrown his weight behind young batter Haider Ali, voicing his disappointment at the 23-year-old’s exclusion from the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Arthur stated: “Haider Ali is a very good player who needs clear role clarity and backing.

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. — AFP/File

There is so much potential in him. I can’t believe a franchise has not given him a spot.”