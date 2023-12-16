Kane, Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart

BERLIN: Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich face a tough task to bounce back from last weekend´s humbling at Eintracht Frankfurt when they host surprise title challengers Stuttgart on Sunday. The meeting with third-placed Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena will pit two of Europe´s form strikers against each other in Bayern´s Harry Kane and the visitors´ Serhou Guirassy.
Thomas Tuchel´s Bayern slipped four points behind early leaders Bayer Leverkusen, albeit with a game in hand, after their 5-1 thrashing by Frankfurt, with Stuttgart just one point further adrift and hoping to leapfrog their opponents in the table.
Kane has been a revelation for the Bavarian giants since joining in the summer from Tottenham, with 18 goals in 13 league matches. Guirassy sits just behind the England captain with 16 goals from 12 Bundesliga appearances this term, already the 27-year-old´s best tally for a single season less than half the way through the campaign. The Guinean boasts an even better goals-per-minute ratio than Kane, having scored a goal every 55 minutes, compared to the Bayern striker´s every 63 minutes.
MIAMI: Tiger Woods rejected using a golf cart in favor of walking on Friday during a pro-am round at the PNC...
POISSY, France: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique predicted his new-look side will shift up a gear in February...
MIAMI: Lionel Messi´s world tour with Inter Miami next year added Tokyo as a stop on Friday, with the Major League...
MONACO: An 85th-minute winner from Jeffinho gave Lyon a 1-0 away victory against Monaco on Friday, moving the...
NEW YORK: Major League Soccer teams will not compete in the 2024 US Open Cup, the league instead sending second-tier...
ROME: Italian deputy prime minister and transport minister Matteo Salvini insisted on Friday that the sliding events...