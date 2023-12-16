NZ edge Pakistan by one wicket in second ODI

LAHORE: New Zealand Women pulled off a one-wicket victory over Pakistan Women in the second ODI, clinching the three-match series with a game to spare.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana led from the front, putting on an all-round performance. With the bat, she remained unbeaten on 90, her innings studded with seven fours and a six. But Sana wasn’t done yet. She chipped in with two crucial wickets.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana. — PCB website

Pakistan’s batting started shakily, losing Muniba Ali on the very first ball. They found themselves struggling at 35-4 before Sana and Natalia Parvez (39 runs) stitched together a much-needed 90-run partnership. Najiha Alvi’s 32 further boosted the total, but Pakistan managed only 220 runs in their 50 overs.

New Zealand’s chase was led by the experienced Suzy Bates (74 runs with 8 fours) and the promising Maddy Green (83 runs with 5 fours). The duo forged a crucial 142-run stand for the third wicket.

However, Pakistan refused to give up. They clawed back with seven wickets for just 53 runs, making the chase a tense affair. Lee Tahuhu held her nerve and scored an unbeaten 21, guiding New Zealand home.

Sophie Devine’s three wickets for 25 runs and Lea Tahuhu’s all-round performance (21* & 1-19) were vital for New Zealand. For Pakistan, Ghulam Fatima got four wickets for 47 runs.