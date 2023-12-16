PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai on Friday.

In this picture, pigeons resting on a sign for the Pakistan Cricket Board at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AFP/File

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall in the signing of the hosting rights at the ICC headquarters. The PCB has already asked the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy.