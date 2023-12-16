‘Afridi will get into top groove in 2nd innings’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s bowling coach Umar Gul Friday hoped that Shaheen Shah Afridi would be at his best in the second innings as he required time to get into top groove following a long red-ball layoff.

Answering a question on Shaheen’s lack of speed and his bowling below par during Australia’s first innings, he said following long layoff and continuous exposure with white-ball, he required some time to settle down.

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in quick succession after lunch. — AFP/File

“You would see Shaheen bowling with better speed and rhythm in Australia’s second innings. It is not easy to convert from white ball to red-ball so easily. He bowled 26 overs which I think was enough. He just wants to be in a good rhythm. We hope to see him at his best in the second innings.”

Umar was happy to see his side bowling out Australia in the first innings. “It is not like that Australia have declared their innings. Our pace bowlers led by Aamer Jamal bowled out Australia. That is a very encouraging sign for Pakistan cricket.”

Umar believed that there is a room for importance. “As a bowling coach I am not hundred percent satisfied as I believe the bowlers could have done even better. There is room for improvement. Bowling was much better when our bowlers bowled with the second new ball.”

Umar was excited to see debutants bowling with heart out. “We preferred Khurram and Aamer more due to the fact that they are coming out of the hectic domestic season. They were in rhythm and that was the reason they were preferred over Hasan Ali and Waseem Junior. The two debutants bowled brilliantly and impressed all. I am really pleased with their performance.”

In absence of a specialist spinner, he defended team management’s decision. “Salman Ali Agha is there. He has bowled long spells in domestic cricket. Still I believe that tour’s selectors picked the combination of what they thought was the best for the team.” Umar was confident of making good use of the remaining period in the first Test.