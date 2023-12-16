UAE shock Pakistan to reach U19 Asia Cup final

KARACHI: UAE shocked fancied Pakistan by 11 runs to set up a date with Bangladesh in the final of Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.
UAE made 193 all out largely thanks to a 55 off 57 balls by captain Aayan Afzal Khan and a 46 off 70 balls by opener Aryansh Sharma. Ubaid Shah took four wickets for 44. UAE then defended the target zealously to bowl out Pakistan to 182 all out with three balls to spare.
