Inam beats Amjad in Sultan Dangal

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam on Friday continued to prove his supremacy in mud wrestling, beating Amjad Pehalwan in the main fight of the Sultan Dangal at the Bahawalpur Stadium.

Due to a dispute which forced the organisers to cancel the rest of the fights the main fight between Inam and Amjad was held on the request of Inam as he wanted the supporters to witness a quality fight as they had come from far-flung areas.

Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam. — AFP/File

He took only a couple of minutes to topple his opponent. After a couple of sharp tricks Inam applied the lock which helped him to beat Amjad who also is known for his mud wrestling exploits. “Thanks God I won almost a one-sided fight,” Inam told The News after his win.

“Every fight is big and I played here to keep mud wrestling alive as it is our traditional genre of wrestling and I will continue to support this,” he said. “I had trained well for this fight for two weeks and thanks God I won it easily,” said Inam, also a former Rustam-e-Pakiatan.

He received a cash award of Rs600,000. Inam accepted Rs200,000 less than originally decided because he did not want to deprive large number of people of the opportunity to witness the fight. He will now begin his mat wrestling training as he is set to feature in the Paris Olympics Qualifiers in the next few months.