Pakistan dig in as Lyon edges closer to 500 Test wickets

PERTH: Australian spin king Nathan Lyon moved to within three wickets of joining the elite 500 club Friday as Pakistan dug deep to stay in touch on day two of the opening Test in Perth.

The visitors were 132-2 at stumps, trailing by 355, with a dogged Imam-ul-Haq not out 38 and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad on seven after they lost skipper Shan Masood late in the day.

Australia's Nathan Lyon moves out of the way from Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique's shot on December 15, 2023. — AFP

But it was a slow grind after Aamer Jamal took 6-111 on debut to help dismiss the hosts for 487 in their first innings. Mitchell Marsh starred with 90 after David Warner´s defiant 164 on day one.

“Probably would have liked to have a couple (more) wickets, but we´re happy with the score we got,” Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey said. “We need to come back tomorrow and hit the right areas once again. We probably missed our lengths a bit, will have a chat tonight and come up better tomorrow.”

Abdullah Shafique was the first to fall in reply, getting a big inside edge from Lyon to Warner at leg slip after battling to 42. It was the veteran Lyon´s 497th Test wicket as he closes in on 500 to join a group of just seven other players.

Haq was stoic at the other end, weathering a fiery bowling blitz from Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins on a pitch that still had some zip. It took him 85 deliveries before his first boundary, guiding one fine off his hip.

An aggressive Masood made 30 before his stay ended 10 minutes before close, caught behind by Carey off Starc on review. Masood had earlier taken a nasty blow to the back when he turned to avoid a Haq drive but was able to continue after treatment.

The visitors kept in the hunt for a first Test win in Australia since 1995 by dismissing the hosts early in the second session, after the home side went to lunch at 476-7. Marsh was bowled by paceman Shahzad for 90 on the first ball back and the tail collapsed with impressive speedster Jamal in the thick of the action.

Australia had resumed on 346-5 after dominating the opening day, with Warner hitting 164 to silence his critics. Marsh began on 16 and Carey 15, with Pakistan desperate for an early breakthrough. But the tourists struggled to make an impact on another scorching day, with some pedestrian bowling before Jamal was introduced.

Hometown hero Marsh, Australia´s T20 captain, smacked consecutive boundaries off the first over he faced from Shahzad to set the tone. Preferred to Cameron Green as the team´s all-rounder, Marsh brought up a 66-ball 50 -- his fifth in 36 Tests -- with a classy pull to the ropes and looked destined to reach three figures.

Australia won the toss

Australia 1st innings

Warner c Haq b Jamal 164

Khawaja c Sarfaraz b Afridi 41

Labuschagne lbw Ashraf 16

Smith c Sarfaraz b Shahzad 31

Head c Salman b Jamal 40

Marsh b Shahzad 90

Carey b Jamal 34

Starc b Jamal 12

Cummins c Salman b Jamal 9

Lyon c Salman b Jamal 5

Hazlewood not out 4

Extras: (b1, lb17, nb9, w14) 41

Total: (all out; 113.2 overs) 487

Fall of wickets: 1-126, 2-159, 3-238, 4-304, 5-321, 6-411, 7-449, 8-476, 9-481, 10-487

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 27-7-96-1, Khurram Shahzad 22-5-83-2, Aamer

Jamal 20.2-1-111-6, Faheem Ashraf 17-

1-93-1, Agha Salman 27-3-86-0

Pakistan 1st innings

Imam-ul-Haq not out 38

Shafique c Warner b Lyon 42

Masood c Carey b Starc 30

Khurram Shahzad not out 7

Extras: (b8, lb5, w2) 15

Total: (2 wkts; 53 overs) 132

Still to bat: Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal

Fall of wickets: 1-74 (Shafique), 2-123 (Masood)

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-2-24-1, Josh Hazlewood 13-3-28-0, Pat Cummins 10-4-12-0, Nathan Lyon 13-2-40-1, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-12-0, Head 1-0-3-0

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Joel Wilson