Beach Tennis event at Kotari Barrage tomorrow

KARACHI: The 1st Beach Tennis Ranking tournament will be organised at the Indus River bank at Kotari Barrage, Jamshoro, on Sunday.

The event is being organised in the memory of Prof Dr. M Ibrahim Memon by Jamshoro Tennis Association under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association.

This representational image shows a racket and a ball. — Unsplash/File

It will be the first time ever in Pakistan that a beach tennis competition will be held at the bank of Indus River on the sand which is similar to the sand of Karachi beach.

The events to be played are singles, doubles and mixed doubles. “There is no entry fee in this event while ranking points and trophies will be awarded to players. The equipment of beach tennis has been provided by Sandever company with the courtesy of International Tennis Federation,” said Erum Bukhari, coordinator.