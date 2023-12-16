Beach Tennis event at Kotari Barrage tomorrow

KARACHI: The 1st Beach Tennis Ranking tournament will be organised at the Indus River bank at Kotari Barrage, Jamshoro, on Sunday.
The event is being organised in the memory of Prof Dr. M Ibrahim Memon by Jamshoro Tennis Association under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association.
It will be the first time ever in Pakistan that a beach tennis competition will be held at the bank of Indus River on the sand which is similar to the sand of Karachi beach.
The events to be played are singles, doubles and mixed doubles. “There is no entry fee in this event while ranking points and trophies will be awarded to players. The equipment of beach tennis has been provided by Sandever company with the courtesy of International Tennis Federation,” said Erum Bukhari, coordinator.
MIAMI: Tiger Woods rejected using a golf cart in favor of walking on Friday during a pro-am round at the PNC...
POISSY, France: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique predicted his new-look side will shift up a gear in February...
MIAMI: Lionel Messi´s world tour with Inter Miami next year added Tokyo as a stop on Friday, with the Major League...
MONACO: An 85th-minute winner from Jeffinho gave Lyon a 1-0 away victory against Monaco on Friday, moving the...
NEW YORK: Major League Soccer teams will not compete in the 2024 US Open Cup, the league instead sending second-tier...
ROME: Italian deputy prime minister and transport minister Matteo Salvini insisted on Friday that the sliding events...