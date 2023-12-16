Six shirts worn by Messi at World Cup sell for $7.8m

NEW YORK: Six football shirts worn by Argentine megastar Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have sold for $7.8 million at auction, the auction house told AFP on Thursday.
There were three bids in total on what auction house Sotheby´s described as “Lionel Messi´s match-worn iconic light blue and white, vertical striped Argentina shirts from his historic 2022 FIFA World Cup run”.
The hammer price broke the record for a sale of an item linked to the Argentine star, and is the most valuable item of sporting memorabilia sold at auction this year so far, Sotheby´s said.
“The 2022 FIFA World Cup stands as one of the greatest events in sports history, intrinsically connected to Messi´s valiant journey and firmly establishing his status as the greatest player of all time,” said Brahm Wachter.
MIAMI: Tiger Woods rejected using a golf cart in favor of walking on Friday during a pro-am round at the PNC...
POISSY, France: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique predicted his new-look side will shift up a gear in February...
MIAMI: Lionel Messi´s world tour with Inter Miami next year added Tokyo as a stop on Friday, with the Major League...
MONACO: An 85th-minute winner from Jeffinho gave Lyon a 1-0 away victory against Monaco on Friday, moving the...
NEW YORK: Major League Soccer teams will not compete in the 2024 US Open Cup, the league instead sending second-tier...
ROME: Italian deputy prime minister and transport minister Matteo Salvini insisted on Friday that the sliding events...