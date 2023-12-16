Six shirts worn by Messi at World Cup sell for $7.8m

NEW YORK: Six football shirts worn by Argentine megastar Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have sold for $7.8 million at auction, the auction house told AFP on Thursday.

There were three bids in total on what auction house Sotheby´s described as “Lionel Messi´s match-worn iconic light blue and white, vertical striped Argentina shirts from his historic 2022 FIFA World Cup run”.

This photo shows Lionel Messi's set of six match-worn shirts from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2023. — AFP

The hammer price broke the record for a sale of an item linked to the Argentine star, and is the most valuable item of sporting memorabilia sold at auction this year so far, Sotheby´s said.

“The 2022 FIFA World Cup stands as one of the greatest events in sports history, intrinsically connected to Messi´s valiant journey and firmly establishing his status as the greatest player of all time,” said Brahm Wachter.