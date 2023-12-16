Army win gold medals in Clay Shooting

KARACHI: Army won gold medals in the individual and team categories in trap event at national clay shooting championship at PN shooting range here on Friday.
In the individual category of the event, Army’s Farrukh Nadeem won gold while Navy’s Awais Ali and Amin Ullah clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the team category of the event, Army won gold with the score of 332/375 while Sindh took silver and Navy grabbed bronze medal.
