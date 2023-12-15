Pakistan face UAE in U19 Asia Cup semifinal today

LAHORE: The stage is set for a clash of young titans as Pakistan square off against UAE in the semi-final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2023 at the ICC Academy Ground Dubai on Friday (today).

Pakistan have been a dominant force in the tournament, sweeping Group A with three consecutive wins. The last meeting between these two teams saw Pakistan U19 emerge victorious by 21 runs at the ICC Academy Ground in 2021.

Pakistan's U19 team taking part in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2023 at the ICC Academy Ground Dubai. — PCB

Pakistan captain Saad Baig expressed his team’s unwavering focus on winning the championship: “We have done well so far, but our goal is to lift the U19 Asia Cup. We strive to perform on the big stage, and we’re constantly looking to improve after each match.”