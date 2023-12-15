Aamer hopes to bowl out Australia early on day two

ISLAMABAD: Debutant Aamer Jamal targets bowling out Australia in the first hour on the second morning Friday, maintaining that chances if accepted could have made the difference.

Playing in his first Test, Aamer returned with the figures of 2 for 63 on an opening day where things could have been different had Pakistan accepted two catches and one stumping.

Aamer Jamal bounced out Travis Head on Dec 14, 2023. —ESPNCricinfo

“We let the Australian team off the hook by not accepting a few chances coming our way. Things could have been different had we managed these chances,” Aamer said. He was confident of bowling out Australia with the new ball early on the second day’s morning. “We are planning to bowl out Australia in the first hour on the second day. With the new cherry in our hand, we hope to make amends on the second day morning.”

Aamer admitted that going was not all that easy in the first session of play. “Bowling was not all that up to the mark in the first session. Our initial plan was to pitch the ball full which did not work.

Then after lunch we executed plan B and that was to bowl short pitched and on a good line. That plan fetched results as we succeeded in getting breakthroughs during the last two sessions.

Had we accepted chances, we could have restricted Australia to a reasonable total on the opening day. Still we are in the match and chances of making amends are there.”

The all-rounder defended Pakistan team’s think-tank decision not to include a specialist spinner when there was some spin in the track, especially later in the day. “I think Salman Ali Agha is a good spinner. He has proved that in the domestic season and proved here again as he beat batsmen on numerous occasions and could have the wicket if stumping was accepted. There is some turn in the wicket which could be exploited at later stages.”

Aamer was excited at making a dream debut. “It was my dream to play a Test in Perth. When Hafeez Bahi told me that I would be there tomorrow, I was so excited. After all my hard work has paid off.

All these years I have worked hard on my fitness, aiming at playing for the country one day. The chance finally came here. Though it is not easy to bowl against a quality team on their favourite tracks, yet I tried my best and will continue doing so during the rest of the days and series.” The all-rounder was hopeful of batting at No 8 or 9 when Pakistan’s turn to bat came. “I also pay attention to batting and hope to bat at No 8 or 9 as the team combination suggests.”