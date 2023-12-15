 
Friday December 15, 2023
Pakistan to play for seventh position

By Our Correspondent
December 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Australia defeated Pakistan 7-5 in the Junior World Cup Hockey and the Green-shirts will now be seen playing for seventh position against Argentina.

Representational image of a hockey stick and ball shows. — APP/File
Australia edged out Pakistan in a goal scoring spree with Campbell scoring thrice on penalty corner. Pakistan will play against former champions Argentina on Saturday (tomorrow).