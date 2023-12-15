Pakistan to play for seventh position

ISLAMABAD: Australia defeated Pakistan 7-5 in the Junior World Cup Hockey and the Green-shirts will now be seen playing for seventh position against Argentina.
Australia edged out Pakistan in a goal scoring spree with Campbell scoring thrice on penalty corner. Pakistan will play against former champions Argentina on Saturday (tomorrow).
