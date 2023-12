Mudassir beats brother Muzammil to reach semis

ISLAMABAD: Mudassir Murtaza defeated his younger brother Muzammil in straight sets in 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships quarter-finals at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex courts Thursday.

Mudassir won 6-2, 6-2. Muzammil had fever going into the quarters and could not put up his best efforts. Mudassir will now take on Mohammad Shoaib, who beat Barkatullah 6-2, 6-3.

This image shows a person taking a shot. — Unsplash/File

Mohammad Abid who edged out Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 will play Aqeel Khan in the other semifinal. Both semifinals will be played on Saturday (tomorrow).

Results:

Men’s singles quarter-finals: Muhammad Shoaib bt Barkatullah 6-2, 6-3; Mudassir Murtaza bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-2, 6-2; Mohammad Abid bt Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Aqeel Khan bt Abdullah Adnan 7-6(2), 6-2

Men’s doubles quarter-finals: M.Abid/ Waqas Malik bt Hamza Roman / Saqib Hayat 3-6, 6-3(10-3); Mudassir Murtaza / Abdullah Adnan bt M. Salar / Hamza Aasim 7-5, 6-1; Yousaf Khalil / Barkatullah bt Ahmed Babar / Imran Bhatti 6-2, 3-6(10-8); Shahzad Khan / Jalil Khan bt M. Shoaib / Muzammil Murtaza 6-4, 6-4

Ladies singles quarter-finals: Amna Ali Qayum bt Rahat ul Ain 6-0, 6-2; Sheeza Sajid bt Soha Ali 6-1, 6-3; Esha Jawad bt Lalarukh Sajid 6-2, 6-1; Sarah Ibrahim Khan bt Mahrukh Sajid 6-1, 6-1

Boys singles 18 & under quarter-finals: Hamza Roman bt M. Salar 6-2, 6-2; Hamid Israr bt Kashan Tariq 6-0, 6-0; Ahmed Nael bt Ahtesham Humayun 6-4, 7-6(5); M. Hamza Aasim bt Asad Zaman 7-6(3), 6-0.