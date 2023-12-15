Milan end Newcastle dreams but fall short of CL last 16

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle were left “devastated” after Samuel Chukwueze´s late winner sent the Magpies crashing out of Europe with a 2-1 defeat by AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Victory was not enough for last season´s semi-finalists to progress as Paris Saint-Germain´s 1-1 draw away to Borussia Dortmund was enough for the French champions to secure second place in Group F.

Samuel Chukwueze's late winner sent Newcastle crashing out of Europe. — AFP File

But Milan did snatch at least the consolation of a place in the Europa League away from the Magpies, whose first Champions League campaign in 20 years ended in disappointment. Ravaged by a lengthy list of injuries, fatigue has taken its toll on Newcastle, who have now lost three consecutive games in all competitions.

“We gave everything to the match. I can´t ask for anything more (in terms of) commitment, effort, physical exertion. Unfortunately for us it wasn´t to be,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

“Probably not our best technical performance but we did create chances on the night. We´re devastated not to go through.” Howe had been forced to name the same 10 outfield players for the previous five games due to a lack of options and he pointed to a lack of strength in depth for his side´s failure to build on a brilliant start to the group.

After drawing 0-0 in Milan, Newcastle thrashed PSG 4-1 at home. But they took just one point from their final four games to finish bottom of the group. “The value of the squad, that´s what exposed us,” added Howe. “We haven´t had the ability to utilise the squad we created, that´s been a big frustration for us.”

Milan have also been hamstrung by an injury crisis and under-fire coach Stefano Pioli bemoaned not having taken their chances earlier in the group. “We´re disappointed to have ended our run in the Champions League,” said Pioli. “We knew the group was tough but I believe we deserved more -- we should have taken our chances in the other games.”

Fikayo Tomori was the only fit central defender available to Pioli and saved his side from falling behind early on. The England international produced a stunning last-ditch tackle on his own goal-line to prevent Miguel Almiron tapping home Joelinton´s cross.

But Newcastle´s pressure was met with some reward before half-time in a spectacular opening goal. Anthony Gordon surged through the Milan midfield and played in Lewis Miley, who laid the ball back to Joelinton to fire a sweet strike into the top corner.

Newcastle needed to win and hope PSG did not in Dortmund to go through. An already electric atmosphere was intensified at the start of the second half as news of Dortmund´s opener against PSG filtered through to the home support.

However, two goals in a matter of minutes turned the complexion of a gripping Group F once more. PSG equalised in Germany before Milan also got back on level terms.

Newcastle failed to deal with Rafael Leao´s cross from the left and Olivier Giroud set up Christian Pulisic to drill home on his return to England. The game raged from end-to-end in the final stages with a draw no good for either side.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan produced a stunning save to turn Bruno Guimaraes´ shot onto the bar. At the other end, Leao should have buried Newcastle´s Champions League dreams when he hit the post with just Martin Dubravka to beat. However, Milan were more ruthless with their next opportunity as substitute Chukwueze curled brilliantly into the far corner six minutes from time.

The Italians should have added to their advantage in stoppage time as a stretched Newcastle became increasingly bedraggled. Theo Hernandez missed an open goal after Dubravka had gone forward for a corner.

Tomori then sprinted forward on the counter-attack to hit the post. But Milan did their job on the night, if not over the course of the group, to at least ensure they have European football to look forward to in 2024.