Shan eyes top brand cricket on all five days

ISLAMABAD: Shan Masood, who will make his debut as a Test captain with the series opener against Australia at Optus Stadium Perth on Thursday (today), says he is focused on getting the best from each player on all five days.

In a media talk a day ahead of the start of the series, Shan said playing the best cricket on all five days could fetch positive results for Pakistan.

The screengrab shows Shan Masood talking to the media on Dec 13, 2023. — Facebook/PakistanCricketBoard

“I want each member of my team to play competitive cricket on all five days which hopefully will fetch positive results for Pakistan. Once you start playing competitive cricket on all five days, you can hope to win the Test. We want to play top brand of cricket against one of the best teams around.”

Shan’s positive thinking aside, reports emerging from Perth suggest that the track prepared for the opening Test will offer considerable assistance to fast bowlers. Pakistan hava lost all five Tests at Perth and whether the visitors could survive for all five days remains to be seen. The spice the wicket is expected to offer resulted in Pakistan’s decision not to include any specialist spinner. Instead the team think-tank selected three-all-rounders including one spin-bowling all-rounder in Salman Ali Agha.

“We wanted to select Nauman Ali as a specialist spinner but changed our mind early morning considering the fact that an off-spinner will be more suited to the conditions as by that time we have the Australian line-up in front of us.

They announced the team ahead of us making it easier for us to finalise our team. The team is full of left-handed batsmen,” Shan said, maintaining that the pitch looks hard and pacer friendly.

He said that it was all the more difficult to select 11 from a bunch of 18 players, having equal abilities to turn the tide in Pakistan’s favour.

“It was really a tough job as everyone selected on the touring squad is capable of delivering and playing a match-winning role. Yet our decision

to pick a playing XI is based on the requirements.” Shan congratulated two Test debutant pacers, Khurram Shahzad and Aamir Jamal.

“Khurram has impressed all and so has Aamir Jamal. Both are quick and have the ability to bowl longer spells with quick pace. We believe they can extract some bounce out of the Optus Stadium track.