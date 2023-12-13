Sidra’s century in vain as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first ODI

LAHORE: New Zealand women’s cricket team secured a commanding victory over Pakistan by 131 runs in their first ODI of the series at the John Davies Oval on Tuesday.
Although Sidra Amin hit a spectacular century, the hosts’ formidable total proved insurmountable. The teams will now move to Christchurch for the remaining two ODIs at Hagley Oval on December 15 and 18.
Set a huge target of 366, Pakistan openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra gave a promising start with a remarkable 110-run partnership, breaking the record set in 2016. However, the departure of key batters saw the innings lose momentum, with Sidra (105) standing tall. The team was eventually bowled out for 234.
New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr shone with the ball, claiming three crucial wickets for 44 runs, while Lea Tahuhu secured two wickets for 45.
Earlier, the White Ferns scored 365-4 after being put into bat. Suzie Bates and Bernadine Bezuidenhout’s 165-run opening stand laid a solid foundation. Bates registered her 13th century, scoring 108 runs. Captain Sophie Devine (70) and Kerr (83) also made significant contributions.
The match witnessed a concerning incident when Pakistan captain Nida Dar was hit in the face by a shot played by Devine, leading to her exit from the field. Sadaf Shamas replaced Nida in the match.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by 131 runs
New Zealand 365-4, 50 overs (Suzie Bates 108, Bernadine Bezuidenhout 86, Amelia Kerr 83, Sophie Devine 70; Umm-e-Hani 1-57)
Pakistan 234 all out, 49.5 overs (Sidra Amin 105, Muneeba Ali 44; Amelia Kerr 3-44, Lea Tahuhu 2-45) .
