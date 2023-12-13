Spain shatter Pakistan’s junior World Cup dream

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan threw away one goal advantage at the breather as Spain shattered their hopes of making it to the semi-finals of the Junior Hockey World Cup underway in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

Spain ultimately defeated Pakistan 4-2 on Tuesday, scoring thrice on the penalty corner to settle the matter. Pakistan dominated early exchanges with Hannan Shahid scoring as early as in the 12th minute through a beautifully converted field goal. Despite many attempts and receiving many opportunities, Spain were unable to draw level at the end of the second quarter. The European hockey powerhouse then retaliated with full might going into the second half, scoring four goals inside eight minutes to take away the game from Pakistan.

Representational image of hockey stick and ball. — APP/File

Cabre Verdiell scored twice (37 and 45th minute on penalty corners) while Aliex Bozal also converted a controversial penalty corner in 38th minute. Field umpire awarded a penalty corner to Spain with the TV umpire declaring that the ball was lifted outside the striking circle. Field umpire persisted with his decision and awarded a penalty corner which was converted into a second goal for Spain.

Pablo Espino scored the third for Spain through field goals in 41st minute. For Pakistan, Sufyan Khan reduced the margin in between making it 2-1 in the 43rd minute before Spain added two more. Now Pakistan will play from fifth to eight position. In earlier matches, Pakistan had held Belgium to a 1-1 draw, thrashed New Zealand 4-0, and held Netherlands to a 3-3 draw.

Pakistan squad: Ali Raza (Goalkeeper), Arbaz Ahmad, Sufyan Khan, Ghazanfar, Murtaza Yaqoob, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rehman, Hanan Shahid (Captain), Abuzar, Arbaz Ayaz, Abdul Rafay (Goalkeeper), Abdul Manan, M Ammad, Ahtisham, Basharat Ali, Aqeel Ahmed, Ali Murtaza, Umer Mustafa, and Abdul Qayyum.