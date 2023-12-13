Sajid, Nauman to fight for place in Playing XI

ISLAMABAD: As Sajid Ali joined the national team in Perth on Tuesday ahead of the first Test against Australia starting from tomorrow (Thursday), the off-spinner has a close tie with Nauman Ali for the only place available for specialist spinner on the playing XI.

“Sajid was basically selected on touring management’s request more due to the fact that Australia have numerous left-handers in their batting line-up. Considering the fact that he has only arrived on Tuesday, he may not be drafted in the playing XI at such an early stage. At this point of time, Nauman looks favourite to take over one spinner’s position available on the first Test playing line-up,” a Pakistan team official when asked said.

Representational image. — Cricket Australia

Khurram Shahzad however looks favourite to earn a Test cap as he could be one of the three specialist seamers in the playing line-up. Considering his batting prowess Faheem Ashraf could well be inducted in the line-up as an all-rounder. Pakistan could well go into the first Test with three specialist pacers, one all-rounder and one specialist spinner.

Early reports suggest that the drop-in pitch at the Optus Stadium in Perth will be a supporting one where bowlers and batsmen will have equal opportunities. “Early indications are that the surface will be a supporting one. It will not be a typical extra fast Perth track and will also help batsmen in establishing their innings.

The pitch as it looks will not be the one to offer extraordinary pace to the fast bowlers,” the official opined. Meanwhile, injured Abrar Ahmad has received muscle treatment injection. “He has got muscle problems where a particular vein irritates him. He has been injected with the required treatment. In a few days’ time we will be in a better position to analyze his injury status,” the official said.