FIFA condemns ‘totally unacceptable’

PARIS: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on Tuesday called the attack on a Turkish football referee by the president of top-flight club Ankaragucu “totally unacceptable”.
The Turkish football federation suspended all leagues indefinitely after referee Halil Umut Meler was punched by Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca after Monday´s 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor.
“There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field,” Infantino said in a statement on social media. “Events following the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor are totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society.”
