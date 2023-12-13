FIFA condemns ‘totally unacceptable’

PARIS: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on Tuesday called the attack on a Turkish football referee by the president of top-flight club Ankaragucu “totally unacceptable”.

The Turkish football federation suspended all leagues indefinitely after referee Halil Umut Meler was punched by Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca after Monday´s 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor.

Gianni Infantino was re-elected head of FIFA on June 5, 2019. . — AFP File

“There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field,” Infantino said in a statement on social media. “Events following the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor are totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society.”