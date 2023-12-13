Turkish football plunges into crisis after referee attack

ISTANBUL: Turkey´s football plunged into all-out crisis Tuesday following an on the pitch attack on a referee by a club president who was mentioned as a possible candidate for mayor of Ankara.

The top-flight SuperLig indefinitely suspended matches and a court placed Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca and two others in pre-trial detention for “injuring and threatening a public official”.

Turkish football is known for the passion of its supporters and occasional bursts of violence. — AFP File

Images of Monday night´s incident showed Koca rushing onto the pitch with a group of men and throwing a punch at referee Halil Umut Meler after he had blown the final whistle. Koca appeared to be incensed at Meler for awarding a stoppage-time penalty kick that allowed visiting Caykur Rizespor to leave the capital with a 1-1 draw.

Meler fell to the ground and was kicked several times in the ensuing melee. The 37-year-old match official was shown standing minutes later with a black eye that had swelled up the left part of his face.

He released a statement after being rushed to hospital saying Koca had threatened his life. “Faruk Koca punched me under my left eye and I fell to the ground. While I was on the ground, they kicked my face and other parts of my body many times,” Meler said in a statement. “Faruk Koca told me and my fellow referees: ´I will finish you´. Addressing me in particular, he said: ´I will kill you´.”

Koca admitted to Beyaz TV immediately after the match that he had momentarily lost control. “My brain went crazy,” Koca said. “My eyesight blacked out! I don´t remember what I did!”

The incident pushed all other events off the front pages of the main newspapers in a nation where football passions run deep -- and are often politically linked. The Turkish Football Federation condemned “this vile attack” and suspended all matches until further notice.

It also prompted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- a one-time football player whose love for the game has helped improve the fortunes of top Turkish clubs -- to issue a late-night appeal for calm. “Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence,” he said in a social media statement. The Turkish interior ministry later released a video showing Erdogan placing a call to Meler in his hospital bed.