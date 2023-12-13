Mega sports events to be organised in January: Wahab

LAHORE: Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz has said that mega sports events will be organised in January in Lahore.
He said this while presiding over a high-profile meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum attended the meeting in person while all DSOs participated thru video link.
Wahab said that Sports Board Punjab is also going to organis Inter-Division badminton and table tennis events at Nishtar Park Sports Complex in the coming days.
