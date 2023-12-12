Pakistan face Spain in hockey WC quarters today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on Spain in quarter-finals of Junior Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) today (Tuesday). Drag flicker Arbaz Ahmad hoped to keep the tempo intact going into the crucial match against Spain.

Representational image. — APP File

“If we play according to the laid down plan chalked up by our head coach, we would be in a position to make the difference. So far we have successfully followed the instructions finalized for the team by the head coach. I have worked hard on my penalty corner conversion and hopefully would be in the best frame of mind to make the difference against Spain,” Arbaz said.