Phillips guides nervy NZ win over Bangladesh in second Test

DHAKA: Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 40 under pressure as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the second Test on Saturday to finish the two-match series level.

Set a chase of 137 in Dhaka, the visitors reached 139-6 an hour into the fourth day´s final session with Phillips, who made 87 in the first innings, receiving able support from Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips poses with the 'Player of the Match' award at the end of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 9, 2023. — AFP

Santner capped in on a fine all-round performance with 35 not out after his 3-51 earlier with the ball.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 3-52 and Taijul Islam chipped in with 2-58 before Phillips and Santner, who shared 70 in their unbroken seventh-wicket stand, denied Bangladesh their hopes of a first Test series win over the Black Caps.

“It was a bit of a scrape there, nice to come out on the right side of it,” said New Zealand captain Tim Southee.

“The guys just trusted their game. On this pitch, you can still play your way,” he added. “At times, Bangladesh showed it as well. It was a matter of time before one had your name on it.”

Bangladesh struck early as Shoriful Islam removed Devon Conway for two before the spinners came into action.

Mehidy dismissed Henry Nichols for three and Tom Latham for 26 between Taijul´s wickets of Kane Williamson (11) and Tom Blundell (two).

Mehidy´s consistent bowling was rewarded when he forced an edge from Daryl Mitchell (19) at slip.

“The bowlers did a great job,” Bangladesh skipper Najmul said.

“In the first match, we played really good cricket. This game we had our opportunities, but we couldn´t take them.”

Earlier, Ajaz Patel took 6-57 for his fourth five-wicket Test haul and Santner complemented with his left-arm spin to help New Zealand bowl out Bangladesh for 144 runs in the second innings.

Resuming on 38-2, Bangladesh began aggressively but managed just 106 runs in 27 overs during the fourth day´s extended opening session.

Zakir Hasan was the only batsman to put up a fight, top-scoring with 59 before the Kiwi bowlers wrapped up the innings.

Patel brought Zakir´s defiant innings to an end, forcing him to top edge at slip after Santner removed Nayeem Hasan for nine. New Zealand had an eight-run lead in the first innings with Phillips guiding the side to 180 from a precarious 46-5, in reply to Bangladesh´s 172.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh 1st innings 172 all out

New Zealand 1st innings 180 all out

Bangladesh 2nd innings 144

New Zealand 2nd innings

Latham c Najmul b Mehidy 26

Conway lbw b Shoriful 2

Williamson st Nurul b Taijul 11

Nicholls lbw b Mehidy 3

Mitchell c Najmul b Mehidy 19

Blundell c Nurul b Taijul 2

Phillips not out 40

Santner not out 35

Extras: (b1) 1

Total (6 wickets; 39.4 overs) 139

Did not bat: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-24, 3-33, 4-48, 5-51, 6-69

Bowling: Shoriful 5-2-9-1, Mehidy 16.4-2-52-3, Taijul 14-2-58-2, Nayeem 3-0-15-0, Mominul 1-0-4-0

Result: New Zealand win by four wickets

Player of the match: Glenn Phillips

Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker