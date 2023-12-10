Shabbir makes impressive start in Chairman JCSC Open

KARACHI: Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal carded an impressive round of five-under-par 67 to take a slim one-shot lead on the opening day of the 13th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.
Shabbir was in full flow in the opening round as he made a series of birdies to open his title campaign in style.
Lahore’s Muhammad Shehzad was in second place after scoring a four-under-par 68. In third was Gujranwala’s Muhammad Safdar who carded 69. Just two shots off the pace was one of the title favourites, Ahmad Baig, who carded 70. He was tied with the quartet of Hamza Amin, Mudassir Iqbal, Muhammad Zubair and Nabeel Khan.
In the amateurs category, Junaid Irfan was in the lead at a 36-hole aggregate of 148 followed by Noman Ilyas, Usama Nadeem and Omar Khalid Hussain.
In the seniors category, four players Azhar Abbas, Sajid Sharif, Cdre Shahid Habib and Lt Col M Shafi -- were tied for the lead at 80.
LAHORE: New Zealand Women secured a narrow six-run victory via DLS method in the final T20I against Pakistan Women at...
LAHORE: Shawaal Zulfiqar has been ruled out of competitive cricket for six weeks after suffering a right shoulder...
ISLAMABAD: Abubakar Talha, Omer Jawad and Hamza Ali Rizwan are to represent Pakistan in the ITF Asian 14&U Development...
LAHORE: Army on Saturday lifted the titles of both men’s and women’s team events of the 59th National Table Tennis...
LAHORE: The meeting between the Pakistani government, FIFA, Asian Football Confederation and Pakistan Football...
LOS ANGELES: Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert has been diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer and is...