Shabbir makes impressive start in Chairman JCSC Open

KARACHI: Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal carded an impressive round of five-under-par 67 to take a slim one-shot lead on the opening day of the 13th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.

Shabbir was in full flow in the opening round as he made a series of birdies to open his title campaign in style.

This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash/File

Lahore’s Muhammad Shehzad was in second place after scoring a four-under-par 68. In third was Gujranwala’s Muhammad Safdar who carded 69. Just two shots off the pace was one of the title favourites, Ahmad Baig, who carded 70. He was tied with the quartet of Hamza Amin, Mudassir Iqbal, Muhammad Zubair and Nabeel Khan.

In the amateurs category, Junaid Irfan was in the lead at a 36-hole aggregate of 148 followed by Noman Ilyas, Usama Nadeem and Omar Khalid Hussain.

In the seniors category, four players Azhar Abbas, Sajid Sharif, Cdre Shahid Habib and Lt Col M Shafi -- were tied for the lead at 80.