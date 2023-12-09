Bayern flying under the radar ahead of visit to Frankfurt

BERLIN: Reigning champions Bayern Munich have been overshadowed by Xabi Alonso´s Bayer Leverkusen this season, but their hopes of a 12th-straight title remain well alive as they prepare for Saturday´s trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Unbeaten Bayern sit three points behind Leverkusen with a game in hand, after last week´s home match against Union Berlin was postponed due to heavy snowfall.

Kane in action for Bayern. — AFP File

With Leverkusen, who are also unbeaten, travelling to third-placed Stuttgart on Sunday, Bayern will go top for a night, at least, if they win at struggling Frankfurt. Bayern´s early exit from the German Cup and some lacklustre performances in the Champions League have belied their excellent league record, with ten wins and two draws in 12 matches.

Normally mid-week regulars, Bayern come into the match after a 10-day break -- although manager Thomas Tuchel was careful not to let his troops cool down too much amid ongoing snowstorms in Munich.

Bayern´s squad were put through extended sessions in the cold ahead of the trip to Frankfurt, with cameras showing Tuchel brandishing a colourful tactics board to get his message across amidst the Bavarian snow.