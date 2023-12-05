‘Pakistan can compete with Australia in all departments’

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan had a full session at nets at the Manuka Oval (Canberra), wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed spoke highly of his team’s strength, saying it is capable of matching the host country in all departments.

“Australia boasts good batters, but we are no less. With Abdullah, Babar, Imam, Saud, and Agha in our ranks, we are well-equipped for the challenge,” he declared. Sarfaraz praised the bowlers in his lineup.

“Shaheen and Hasan are exceptional, and we have the likes of Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, and Fahim, who have proven their mettle in domestic competitions.”

Wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. — AFP/File

Taking a moment to extend his congratulations, Sarfaraz acknowledged Shan Masood’s leadership. “It’s always an honor to lead your country, and I want to congratulate Shan Masood for his role. The camaraderie between Babar Azam, Muhammad Hafeez, and Shan Masood is a testament to the strong bond within our camp.”

Asked about his own role, Sarfaraz said, “I am happy to play any role – whether as a batter or a wicket-keeper – in contributing to the success of the team.” Chris Gayle’s heroics inspire Sarfaraz as Pakistan prepares for the PM XI. Recalling the inspiring innings of Chris Gayle at Manuka Oval, Sarfaraz said:

“I remember watching Chris Gayle’s incredible innings of 200 runs against Zimbabwe at Manuka Oval. Now, as we brace ourselves for a four-day clash in Canberra against Australia, the weather seems to be good. This match holds an immense significance as it kickstarts the three-match test series against the formidable Australian team.”

Under the scorching heat of Canberra, the team had over three hours of training session and plans another round of training on Tuesday before the only side match against Australian PM XI starting from Wednesday.