Guardiola refuses to follow Arteta in referee rant

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said he would not follow his former assistant Mikel Arteta in a public tirade at officials after Manchester City´s 3-3 draw against Tottenham on Sunday ended in controversial fashion.

City were denied a huge chance to win the match in stoppage time when referee Simon Hooper stopped the game to award Guardiola´s men a free-kick just as Jack Grealish was bearing down on goal. The decision sparked a furious reaction from City players and Guardiola on the touchline.

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on December 3, 2023. — AFP

“Next question. I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment,” Guardiola said when asked about the incident. “It is hard when you review the image. The referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on. “After the pass, the whistle, so I do not understand this action.”