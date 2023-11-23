National Men’s Basketball semis lineup decided

Representational image. — APP File

LAHORE: The National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023 is gearing up for exciting semifinals as in the first semifinal, Army is set to face Lahore, while the second semifinal will see PAF (Pakistan Air Force) vying against Wapda.

The matches will take place at Govt College University Lahore on Thursday. On Wednesday, Army dominated POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factories) with a convincing victory of 93-48. Army’s stellar performance, led by Imad, M Usman, and Tughlab, secured their place in the semifinals. For POF, Izharullah, Tayyab, and M Farooq played commendably.

The second match witnessed PAF’s dominant performance against Faisalabad, securing a commanding win with a scoreline of 111-62. Mehtab, M Akhtar, and M Zuhair were the top scorers for PAF, while Gul Baaz, Usman Talib, and Faheem Sattar contributed for Faisalabad. Wapda faced strong resistance from Lahore Division but ultimately emerged victorious with a final score of 77-62.