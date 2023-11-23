National Men’s Basketball semis lineup decided

LAHORE: The National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023 is gearing up for exciting semifinals as in the first semifinal, Army is set to face Lahore, while the second semifinal will see PAF (Pakistan Air Force) vying against Wapda.
The matches will take place at Govt College University Lahore on Thursday. On Wednesday, Army dominated POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factories) with a convincing victory of 93-48. Army’s stellar performance, led by Imad, M Usman, and Tughlab, secured their place in the semifinals. For POF, Izharullah, Tayyab, and M Farooq played commendably.
The second match witnessed PAF’s dominant performance against Faisalabad, securing a commanding win with a scoreline of 111-62. Mehtab, M Akhtar, and M Zuhair were the top scorers for PAF, while Gul Baaz, Usman Talib, and Faheem Sattar contributed for Faisalabad. Wapda faced strong resistance from Lahore Division but ultimately emerged victorious with a final score of 77-62.
Representational image. — WTAISLAMABAD: Hameedul Haq and Rashid Malik won their respective semi-final matches to...
The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation . — PHFLAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced a training...
The Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board logo from its website.NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands: Pakistan’s tour of the...
This screenshot shows the national cricketers assembled for the training camp at the Pindi Stadium ahead of the...
Australia's Travis Head, who hit a century in Sunday's World Cup final, will face India again on Thursday as a T20...
Representational image showing a person cycle on the road. — Unsplash LAHORE: The Pakistan Cycling Federation has...