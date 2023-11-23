Camp for Aussie tour begins today

This screenshot shows the national cricketers assembled for the training camp at the Pindi Stadium ahead of the Australian tour. —x/TheRealPCB

ISLAMABAD: The short training camp for the preparation of Australian tour will start at the Pindi Stadium from today (Thursday) with all but four selected players to miss the early part.

Faheem Ashraf and Imamul Haq are busy in their respective wedding ceremonies while Mohammad Waseem Jr is out of the country to perform Umrah. Hasan Ali is expected to join the camp a day later.

Meanwhile, all other players including the reserves have reported to Manager Naveed Akram Cheema here at the local hotel Wednesday. Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imamul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The camp is scheduled to run from November 23 to 28 at Pindi Stadium. The team will fly out on November 30 from Lahore. Some additional players have also been invited to feature in the training camp. The players invited to the camp include Arshad Iqbal, Kashif Ali, Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Usama Mir and Usman Qadir.

Schedule: December 14-18, 2023: 1st Test — Perth.

December 26-30: 2nd Test — Melbourne.

January 3-7, 2024: 3rd Test — Sydney.