National Track Cycling from Nov 26

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has announced the 68th National Track Cycling Championship will be held from November 26 to 28 at the Cycling Velodrome in Nishtar Park, Lahore.
Teams from various regions of the country have already converged on Lahore, eagerly anticipating the fierce competition that awaits them. The championship is set to feature elite male and female athletes, as well as promising talents in the junior men’s and women’s categories.
The premier championship promises thrilling displays of skill and determination, featuring a diverse lineup of competitions, including Individual Time Trial in Track, Team Pursuit, Keren, Elimination, and Individual Pursuit. The excitement is further heightened as young cyclists aged fifteen and sixteen gear up to showcase their prowess in their respective categories. The athletes chosen during this championship will represent the nation at the upcoming National Cycling Championship in India, scheduled for February.
