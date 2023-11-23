Hermoso summoned by judge in Rubiales case

MADRID: Jenni Hermoso was summoned Wednesday by the judge investigating the events surrounding the then Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales kissing her at the Women’s World Cup final trophy ceremony.
Rubiales eventually resigned over the issue -- he insisted the kiss post Spain winning the trophy in Australia in August was consensual -- and is being investigated for alleged sexual assault and coercion. Judge Francisco de Jorge, leading the investigation against Rubiales, summoned Hermoso on Tuesday November 28 at 1030GMT “in person”, the National Court said in a brief statement. Hermoso, 33, reported the incident to the courts in early September. Currently he is banned from being within 200 metres of Hermoso.
Representational image. — WTAISLAMABAD: Hameedul Haq and Rashid Malik won their respective semi-final matches to...
Representational image. — APP FileLAHORE: The National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023 is gearing up for...
The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation . — PHFLAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced a training...
The Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board logo from its website.NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands: Pakistan’s tour of the...
This screenshot shows the national cricketers assembled for the training camp at the Pindi Stadium ahead of the...
Australia's Travis Head, who hit a century in Sunday's World Cup final, will face India again on Thursday as a T20...