Shaheen jumps to ninth spot in ODI rankings

DUBAI: Pakistan’s star left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi moved to the ninth spot from 10th in the latest ICC ODI rankings on Wednesday.
Shaheen, who took 18 scalps in nine innings in the the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2023 including one five-wicket haul saw him improve in the ICC ODI Bowling rankings. Meanwhile, South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj retained the number one spot courtesy of an excellent display with the ball in the marquee event where he took 15 wickets. Australia’s right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood and Afghanistan’s star leggie Rashid Khan were the other two bowlers to improve their rankings.
On the other hand, in batting rankings, India’s Shubman Gill maintained his top spot as he leaped past Pakistan’s Babar Azam by just two ratings. “Gill holds on to a narrow lead at the top of the batter rankings and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (824) remains second, but Kohli (791) and India skipper Rohit Sharma (up one spot to fourth with 769 rating points) are now within striking distance after some strong performances during the World Cup,” the ICC said in a statement.
