STA to build tennis court in Thar

KARACHI: The Sindh Tennis Association will build a new tennis court in Tharparkar soon while a tournament will also be organised in Hyderabad.

“STA has planned a tournament at Hyderabad to give practice to players for the forthcoming Sindh Games,” said Khalid Rehmani, President Karachi Tennis Association, while talking to ‘The News’. He added that they will also establish a new tennis court in Tharparker soon.