STA to build tennis court in Thar

KARACHI: The Sindh Tennis Association will build a new tennis court in Tharparkar soon while a tournament will also be organised in Hyderabad.
“STA has planned a tournament at Hyderabad to give practice to players for the forthcoming Sindh Games,” said Khalid Rehmani, President Karachi Tennis Association, while talking to ‘The News’. He added that they will also establish a new tennis court in Tharparker soon.
The screenshot shows a glimpse of the game at the KPT Sports Complex on Nov 21, 2023....
The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation . — PHFLAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation Tuesday named a new...
Pakistan cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal. — X/TheRealPCBLAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed...
Australia's David Warner will miss the T20 series in India. — AFP FileNEW DELHI: Veteran opener David Warner...
South Africa hosted the 2023 women's U-19 event and the 2020 men's U-19 event. — ICCNEW DELHI: Sri Lanka has been...
Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head's partners were both subjected to threatening online abuse after Australia won the World...