Ayan, Soyam, Shahid secure Inter School titles

The screenshot shows a glimpse of the game at the KPT Sports Complex on Nov 21, 2023. —Facebook/SindhPoliceFm

KARACHI: Ayan, Soyam Sham, and Shahid Rasheed won titles at the 11th IC Inter School Tennis Championship at KPT Sports Complex on Tuesday. Ayan of Jut Line Govt. School won the boys’ singles title while Junaid of Allama Iqbal School Liyari stood runner-up.

Eight players participated in the Ball Boys Singles and the title was claimed by Soyam Sham and the runner-up was Ejaz Abbasi. Similarly, 15 players participated in the Wheelchair Tennis category and the title was won by Shahid Rasheed while Maaroof was runner-up.