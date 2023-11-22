Spieth replaces McIlroy on PGA board

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, right, was named to replace Rory McIlroy, left, on the US PGA Tour Policy Board. — AFP File

WASHINGTON: Jordan Spieth was selected to replace Rory McIlroy as a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board considering a Saudi-backed merger deal, tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Monday.

Spieth, a 30-year-old American and three-time major winner, was chosen in a vote of the other five player directors on the panel -- Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati, Charley Hoffman and Patrick Cantlay.