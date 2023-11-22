Pak Veterans storm into tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: Rashid Malik Tuesday upset seeded No 8 Aspiotis Stan of Australia in the quarter-finals of the 60+ singles Masters Tennis at Royal Cliff Resort, Pattaya Thailand.
Rashid won 6-4, 6-2 to move into the semi-final where he will now meet top seed Arms Simon also from Australia. Hameed got the better of Stefan Levis seed No 6 from Australia 1-0 (retired hurt). Hameed will now face No 2 seed Chubert Peter (Germany) Wednesday. In the doubles, Hameed & Rashid reached the semi-finals beating the pair of Normal (USA) and Abdul Kareem (India) 6-2, 6-1.
