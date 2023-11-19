Paris booksellers flay call to remove them for Olympics

The stands have been operating on the Seine for around 150 years. —AFP File

PARIS: Paris booksellers, who have operated from little dark green kiosks on the banks of the Seine for some 150 years, are incensed by plans to remove them for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. In a test run on Friday, four of the stands were lifted by a crane three metres above the ground -- drawing consternation and anger from a small group of booksellers gathered nearby.

“It´s like a tooth extraction!” Michel Bouetard, general secretary of the Cultural Association of Booksellers of Paris, told AFP.

“All this for a four-hour ceremony! The Olympic Games have achieved what the wars (World Wars I and II) have not been able to do -- to make us disappear,” he fumed. Paris´s city hall is planning a spectacular opening ceremony on July 26 next year -- the first time the event is being held outdoors -- on a stretch of the Seine river along the city´s most touristy parts.

The Paris police has ordered the removal of some 600 of the 900 kiosks before the ceremony over security concerns with fears they could be used to conceal explosive devices during the grand opening with a parade of nearly 11,000 athletes along the river.