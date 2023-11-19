Lee, Hataoka lead by one at LPGA Tour Championship

Alison Lee of the United States lines up a putt on her way to taking a share of the lead at the LPGA Tour Championship on Florida on Friday. —AFP File

MIAMI: Alison Lee of the United States fired a blistering eight-under-par 64 to vault into a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tour Championship on Friday.

World number 27 Lee followed up her first-round 66 by rattling in nine birdies and just one bogey to move to 14 under after 36 holes at the rain-softened Tiburon Golf Club course in Naples, Florida.

That left her tied in the lead alongside overnight co-leader Nasa Hataoka, who produced a solid five-under-par 67 in the second round on Friday following her dazzling nine-under-par first round.

Lee got off to a fast start, with three birdies on her opening four holes, and while she bogeyed the fifth, she regained that stroke with two more birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. A run of six pars followed before she then drained four more birdies in the final five holes to move to the top of the leaderboard.