Zaka set to attend ICC Executive Board meeting in India

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB management committee, has reached India to participate in the ICC Executive Board meeting scheduled in Ahmedabad on Saturday (today).
Alongside the chief operating officer Salman Nasser, Ashraf will also witness the World Cup final on Sunday. The agenda for the ICC Executive Board meeting are an assessment of the World Cup’s execution, revenue generation, spectator turnout, discussions on the future of the 50-over format, and considerations for potentially hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, according to PCB sources. Zaka Ashraf had previously visited Ahmedabad to watch the Pakistan-India match on October 14.
Pakistan's newly-appointed Test captain Shan Masood expresses joy after scoring runs in this undated photo. —...
Centre of attention: India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. — AFP FileAHMEDABAD: Rohit Sharma’s...
'Going to be loud': Australia's Mitchell Starc. — AFP File KOLKATA: Australia’s Mitchell Starc believes...
Leading from the front: India captain Rohit Sharma. — AFPAHMEDABAD: India face Australia in what promises to be a...
'Nothing like a choke': South Africa's players react after losing to Australia on Thursday. — AFP KOLKATA: South...
Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz. — Instagram/therealpcbLAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has...