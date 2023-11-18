Zaka set to attend ICC Executive Board meeting in India

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB management committee. — APP File

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB management committee, has reached India to participate in the ICC Executive Board meeting scheduled in Ahmedabad on Saturday (today).

Alongside the chief operating officer Salman Nasser, Ashraf will also witness the World Cup final on Sunday. The agenda for the ICC Executive Board meeting are an assessment of the World Cup’s execution, revenue generation, spectator turnout, discussions on the future of the 50-over format, and considerations for potentially hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, according to PCB sources. Zaka Ashraf had previously visited Ahmedabad to watch the Pakistan-India match on October 14.