Younis tipped to work on junior cricketers

Younis Khan. — APP File

ISLAMABAD: Younis Khan is likely to be given all the powers to look after the junior team’s coaching, young talent grooming, and development with the details to be finalised once the former captain returns from abroad.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that during Younis’ recent meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, it was agreed that the former captain will look after the junior team’s development and coaching. However, the final details will be inked once Younis and Zaka both return from abroad.

Zaka is in India for the ICC Board meeting while Younis has gone to Dubai for some sort of negotiation on cricket development in Canada and the USA.

“Though the details have yet to get in written form, it was agreed during the meeting that Younis will look after players junior development and coaching, the area which had been neglected in the past. Younis has shown interest in promoting junior players by helping them in coaching and development to which MC Chairman agreed,” a source close to the former captain, said.

It is believed that verbally all the details of the contract have been finalized. “Younis Khan’s feedback on the appointment of other caches will also be sought. Though many things were finalized verbally, once he returns from abroad, the announcement is expected to be made,” the source, said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hafeez who has been appointed as head coach (Director Coaching) of the senior team in place of Mickey Arthur is busy looking for the best options for the support staff which would help him in the selected team’s coaching on the tour Down Under.

A few names are being considered for the assistant coaching job with the final selection expected in a few days’ time. The short training camp for the team’s preparations will get underway at the Pindi Stadium on November 22.

Following the official announcement of Wahab Riaz as Chief Selector Friday, the national team for the Australia tour could well be announced anytime now, “We will sit together with Director Coaching Mohammad Hafeez and captain Shan Masood to finalise the team for the tour,” Wahab Riaz said following his official appointment as the chief selector.

Naveed Akram Cheema, former manager of the national team is expected to replace Rehanul Haq as the senior team manager for the Test series in Australia and later for the T20 series in New Zealand.