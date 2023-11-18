Fatima returns as squad named for New Zealand tour

Fatima Sana. — X/PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team unveiled its 17-member squad for the upcoming tour to New Zealand consisting of three T20Is and the same number of one-day matches.

The squad will assemble in Karachi (today) and will undergo a four-day training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre before departure from Karachi via Dubai on 24 November.

The Chief Selector, Saleem Jaffar, highlighted that changes have been made in response to the challenges faced by the team’s batters during the recent series in Bangladesh. For improvement in the batting department, two new inclusions have been made based on consistent performances for Pakistan A. Omaima Sohail and Shawaal Zulfiqar have earned their spots in the squad.

Considering the playing conditions expected in New Zealand, the selection committee has placed a specific focus on strengthening the fast bowling department. The return of Fatima Sana, will bring experience and a valuable skill set to the team. The selectors express hope that her contributions will be crucial during the Kiwi tour.

Pakistan squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Player support personnel: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Muhammad Asfand Yar (strength and conditioning coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rifat Asghar Gill (physiotherapist) and Zubair Ahmed (analyst).